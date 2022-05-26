Unemployment, seen and unseen

The fact that a bunch of numbers does not necessarily reflect reality has actually been proved by a survey run by a government institution. The number of underemployed people in the country is 13.8 million (1 crore 38 lakh), of whom 30.6 per cent are employed in agriculture and 24.1 per cent in the industrial sector. The General Economics Division of the planning ministry conducted this survey. Underemployed means when a person's employment is inadequate in terms of working hours, earnings, productivity and use of skills. And it can be said with certainty that the situation did not improve in the two years of the Covid pandemic.

There are a couple of other factors that which perhaps have not been taken into cognizance. One, there are innumerable battery-run three-wheelers in the small rural town of Raipura upazila sadar (a common picture all over the country). While riding in the vehicle, I asked, "How are your earnings?" The reply came, "It was good before, but now the number of vehicles has increased multiple times, passengers haven't." The income which one driver should have been receiving, is now being shared among two or three. And an additional fallout of this is traffic congestion all over.

Two, where three or four vegetable and fruit stalls and grocery stores would suffice, there number of shops has increased three to four fold. In capitalist theory, the increased competition should benefit the consumers, but in actuality it is quite the opposite. They have to charge their limited number of customers to cover the costs of their shop rent, extortion money and their own living expenses. Since there is no scope to sell more with lower profit, they sell less with higher profit. All this has come about due to the lack of alternative means of employment. Is this not a form of underemployment? Economists say much of our growth is by not creating employment.