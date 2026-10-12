Delhi and the difference in exercising power and exercising authority

It is right on this point where distinction between power and authority was blurred, perhaps deliberately, during those ominous weeks. The state definitely possessed weapons, uniforms, detention facilities and the legal machinery to enforce orders, but let us not forget the ability to issue an order is not the same as possessing the moral legitimacy to secure compliance.

As I reflect back to the eventful winter of 1990, I am sharply reminded of the anti-Ershad movement. The death of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, a physician and pro-democracy activist, on 27 November that year became a powerful symbol of resistance and at the same time had united and intensified the opposition movement against the military-regime. It would be too simplistic to attribute Ershad's downfall to that single death alone , but it surely did trigger a broad-based movement, strikes, political mobilisation while eroding public confidence within the state.

Nevertheless, Dr Milon's death demonstrated how one human tragedy could fuel a widespread anger that had been accumulating for years.

Whether in Dhaka or Delhi - a government may imagine that removing a rebellious and troublesome crowd will remove the trouble itself. But history has repeatedly demonstrated otherwise. Sometimes a protest disperses; sometimes the grievance goes home, changes clothes and returns with thousands of companions.

This is where law enforcement agencies, particularly our courts and the police, must draw a clear line between exercising power and exercising authority from the recent Delhi protests. In Delhi , they had arrested numerous protesters , hadn’t imposed travel bans on , kept them in custody , but none got killed due to mysterious and unexplained causes. Police members there had forcefully arrested protesters and physically removed them from the scene without causing serious injury. Even the political opposition party leaders were not spared. Yet, none got killed or framed under politically motivated charges as is almost regularly happening here. The BJP student faction, if one truly exists, was non-existent.