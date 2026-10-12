Narendra Modi faces a tough challenge

It has been less than a week since Narendra Modi completed 25 years in power. He served as chief minister of Gujarat for 13 consecutive years and has been at the helm of the country for the past 12.

Many people remain convinced that he will spend another three years as prime minister and lead his party and alliance into the next Lok Sabha election. Over this quarter-century, no figure has emerged, either within his party or among the opposition, who could outshine Modi.

Yet he is facing considerable uncertainty at this moment. His political fortunes, or perhaps the consequences of his own actions, have once again brought him face to face with a crucial test. The question is whether he will overcome it, as he has so often done before.

Over the past 25 years, Modi has faced no shortage of challenges and crises. Soon after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister in 2001, he had to deal with the devastating earthquake in Kutch.