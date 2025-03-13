National Citizen Party should not deviate from politics

After Nahid Islam's resignation from the post of adviser, an unbelievable scene was witnessed on social media: people from all political affiliations wished him success in his political journey. We had known for some time and saw that he had taken on the responsibility of being the leader of the 'Students' Party,' the National Citizen Party (NCP). Along with him, many young leaders, who were at the forefront of the July-August mass uprising, have also joined the leadership.

When the National Citizen Party was officially announced, all political parties, except the Awami League and its allies, wished them well. It goes without saying that wishing someone success in politics is not enough to achieve it. They are stepping into a fierce battle, where no competitor will give them an inch, as they all are driven by their own interests.

How successful will this party, formed in a very challenging environment, be? The leaders and activists of this newly formed party need to understand that to succeed in politics, they must actually practice politics. I'll explain why 'practicing politics' is important in the last part of this article.

At a time when a party like India's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed and won elections in places like Delhi in a short span, some in Bangladesh have questioned why a similar, public welfare-focused party isn't forming here.

I believe that during the Awami League’s time in power, the situation was not conducive to the formation of a new political party. When a state lacks politics, when a mafia regime uses state institutions to exercise brutal force and hold on to power, there is no real reason for a political party to form or grow. In such a context, even if extraordinary people come together with fantastic programmes, the public could not trust them because they lacked the power to elect a party through the vote.