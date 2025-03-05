Questions emerge over second republic of new party

At last, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has hit the political arena with great uproar. This uproar means that, from its inception, the party has attracted widespread attention, particularly from the middle class in the capital. Many journalists from various media outlets have called me for comments. In response to their questions, I would like to begin today’s article with what I said.

Generally speaking, the more politics expands, the more it is discussed, and the more people engage with it, the clearer and purer politics becomes. In this sense, it is good news that the youth and student communities in this country are becoming active in politics.

The unique mass uprising of 2024 has changed people's mindset overnight. Before, people would criticize politics and couldn't stand politicians. A large group had formed under the banner of 'I hate politics.' However, shortly after 8 August, people started to realize that one must understand politics. An interim government was established, but it lacked any politicians, and many began to argue that this made the government weak.

In fact, politics is the driving force of society. Everything—economy, culture, education, literature—is governed by politics. Whether Shakib Al Hasan can play, whether a budget allocation is made, or whether a movie or play will be shown—all these decisions are made by politics. This is why these young students are actively participating in politics, and I see it as a positive sign. These students accomplished something at the end of last year that political parties, even after 15 years of joint movements, could not achieve.