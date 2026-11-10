Foreign relations should be pursued in our own interests, on our own terms

Taking this reality into account, Bangladesh needs an international posture that not only maintains relations with major powers but also expands cooperation with other partners to strengthen our capabilities and freedom of decision-making. Preserving multiple viable options, even under pressure, is what makes sovereignty meaningful in practice.

In the language of international relations, two concepts frequently arise in this context: ‘hedging’ and ‘bandwagoning’. Hedging means managing risks and preserving alternatives by maintaining relations with multiple powers amid uncertainty. Bandwagoning means strategically aligning with a powerful state in pursuit of security or other benefits. The former requires diplomatic skill and credibility, while the latter, despite offering certain immediate advantages, can constrain freedom of decision-making in the long run.

The question for Bangladesh is which approach will strengthen its capacity to make independent decisions. Hedging, too, can fail. Offering assurances to one side today and making contradictory commitments to another tomorrow can breed distrust. Nor does postponing necessary decisions simply to keep everyone happy qualify as hedging. Effective hedging rests on clearly defined national interests, consistent policies, and preparedness for crises. What Bangladesh needs is ‘strategic autonomy’ built on these foundations: the doors to cooperation will remain open, but no partner will be granted an unwritten veto over our decisions.