Which path should BNP take now?

It was even seen that while BNP leaders and activists were being beaten up by police on the streets, the BNP leader upazila chairman drives past in his car, least bothered. This generates anger within the party. And the general activists of the party lose interest in the programmes of the movement. That is why BNP needs to minutely analyse the upazila election issue before it take a decision.

Then again, BNP must also consider how justified it would be to take part in the local government election after having boycotted the national election. BNP may argue that the local government election does not change the powers at the helm of the country. The national election changes power. That is why many feel that BNP was right in boycotting the national election.

If BNP had joined the national election, it would have had to face a situation similar to that of 2018. They would be given a handful of seats and made to sit in parliament. This will give the polls recognition as an election inclusive of all parties. But BNP would have effective participation in either the election or the parliament. So boycotting the 7 January election was a correct decision of BNP. Awami League may cry itself hoarse, claiming that they formed the government with the people's mandate, but everyone now the real story.

BNP must also give due thought to the 'boycott Indian goods' move initiated on social media. India interference in the election is more or less open. India itself is not bothering cover it up and talks about it quite openly.

At a book launch in New Delhi recently, India's former high commissioner to Bangladesh Pinak Ranjan Chakrabarty quite openly stated it was because of India's stern stance that the US ambassador Peter Haas went under covers. In other words, the US moves away from its stance for free and fair election in Bangladesh. BNP must determine its stance on the basis of these India-related issues.

BNP must also pay attention to organisational issues. It needs to restructure the part at various levels. From the grassroots to the district level, committees must be formed by the direct votes of the leaders and activists through councils. This practice has not development in our political parties other than in a few left and Islamic parties. The party's leaders and activists must be empowered. Just taking part in rallies and meetings is not enough.

The participation of leaders and activists in decision making must also be increased. BNP can set a precedence in this regard. If committees are formed by means of elections at a local level, there will be less conflict and lobbying 'business'. Organisational strength will increase. Central leaders will be more focussed on devising strategies and programmes.