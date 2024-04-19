‘I hate politics’ – are they aware of the trends?

The kind of politics, that is required for attaining the aspirations of the ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ generations now, has also died before the eyes of all of us. Thus, the dream of building a pluralist society and governance with accountability has been half-dead.

This process of alienating the people including politics of diverse opinions from the system of ruling the country is defined as depoliticisation by political scientists. It was launched at external dictation through the joint venture of a section of politicians and civil and military bureaucracy and business oligarchs. As Bertrand Russel said of fascism, it first ‘fascinates the fools’ and then ‘muzzles the intelligent’.

The politicisation process has created such a sterile situation in which even the dedicated politicians are struggling to secure active support from the masses. At least 95 per cent people want the right to vote but they are hesitant on joining the processions with this demand. Willing to see an end to the regime of corruption, the educated class in general is unable to prove a dissenting voice. The moneyed men expect prosperous life but are not ready to pay social price for creating a congenial atmosphere. The middle class prefers safety and security, but primarily for their families.

Sufferers, however, have realised how limited is the scope for fulfilling the dream of the people outside the realm of power in a society devoid of vibrant politics. Therefore, you can score no point by hurling the words ‘I hate politics’; instead, that statement benefits others.

It would be another stream of politics if you take the initiative to change your collective fate. You would then need to learn from the mistakes (and achievements) of the predecessors. You would have to study political history, no matter which generation you belong to. What you need to protect the state for your quality living is the developed version of what you hate.