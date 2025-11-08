5 August murder cases used as weapon to seize business

On 17 July 2025, nearly a year after the fall of the Awami League government, Nissan Mohammed, known locally as Dulal, was arrested from his home in Savar for alleged involvement in the murder of Sazzad Hossain, a 29-year-old textile engineering student shot on 5 August 2024—the same day that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country

Dulal was one of 321 people named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed eleven months earlier at the Savar Model Police Station by Sazzad’s father, Mohammad Alamgir.



The FIR alleged that Dulal was among “Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League terrorists” who chased protesters near the Savar bus stand, beating people indiscriminately and “fired at them”. Sazzad—who was not part of the protests and had gone there to shop—was shot and later died at Enam Medical College Hospital.

In the forwarding letter to the magistrate, the police stated that “The primary investigation has found that [Dulal] is involved in the incident. It is known locally that if the accused is released on bail he will be involved in similar crimes again. It is absolutely necessary to keep the accused in jail for the sake of a fair investigation in the case.”