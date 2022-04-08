What the EC should do to dispel the crisis in confidence

According to Article 125 (c) of the constitution, "A court shall not pass any order or direction, ad interim or otherwise, in relation to an election for which schedule has been announced, unless the Election Commission has been given reasonable notice and an opportunity of being heard."

Alongside the sidestepping of this constitutional directive, a review of the role of our Supreme Court is also essential. Incidentally, it was because of the support from the Supreme Court that India's almost legendary CEC TN Seshan was so successful.

In the past the election commission held dialogue with various stakeholders. A review of the details and reports of these dialogues can be an important preparatory measure for the commission.