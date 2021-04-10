When Awami League and Hefazat are of the same ilk

I noticed that a police official had even spoken strongly in support of Mamunul Huq on Facebook Live. He said that it was unlawful action on the part of those who had harassed him. I have read in the news that he too has been withdrawn. A powerful police officer of Dhaka’s Tejgaon zone had approached Mamunul Huq and his associate alems, wanting advice on mobilising public awareness. This police official explained, “Who is going to listen to me? Much more people will listen and follow Mamunul Huq.”

In the Sonargaon incident, local Jubo League and Chhatra League men had harassed Mamunul Huq. Then when Hefazat activists chased them away and forcefully took control of the resort, they forced a journalist to apologise. But he was not spared even after apologising. The Hefazat men beat him up and sent him to hospital.

There are many more within Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League an Shwechchashebok League who overtly of covertly support Hefazat. In Shalla, Sunamganj, the UP member Rafiqul Islam who instigated the attack on the minority community’s homes, is a local Jubo League leader. And the youth who had posted a status against Hefazat leaders, according to the police, is a Jubo Dal activist and member of the minority community. How will the role of Awami League or BNP supporters be explained here? Has religion became the yardstick?

Local Muslims were furious at the post of a BNP activist and the Jubo League leaders and UP member used that anger to set fire to attack the homes of the minority community. It does not take a political science expert to figure out who was instigated by whom.

The incidents that took place at Narayanganj, Saltha, Shalla, Brahmanbaria, Hathazari, Kishoreganj and other places, are nothing short of sheer lawlessness. In the past if such clashes took place, the local administration would tackle the situation along with the local people. They would hold several meetings. But now the local administration does not have congenial relations with the local political leaders, or even with the ruling party. Recently an Awami League leader of Kishoreganj commented that administrative democracy now reigns in the country.

There is another point that needs to be made. It is not correct to simply lay the blame for anything and everything on BNP, Jamaat, Shibir and Hefazat. If the correct decision is not taken at the correct time, such disruptive incidents are likely to occur again in the future. BNP and Jamaat had nothing to do with the Shalla incident. The mishap in Saltha, Faridpur, was a result of the administration’s arrogant decision. The administration can impose fines and detention for violation of health and hygiene guidelines, but they can’t beat anyone up for that. Even after taking up position for two hours at the Sonargaon resort in Narayanganj, they couldn’t make up their minds what to do. Did they purposely wait for Hefazat men to arrive?

After the mayhem at the resort, central leaders of Awami League went to Sonargaon, Narayanganj, and spewed out all sorts of verbal vitriol against Hefazat’s religious trade. But why had they remained silent for seven long years? What were their political calculations and considerations?

* Sohrab Hassan is Prothom Alo’s joint editor and a poet.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir