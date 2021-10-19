When 'othering' leads to discrimination and death

Think of the Nazis. Hitler believed in the supremacy of the Aryan race. Think of the black George Floyd who was killed by the brutality of white policeman in Minneapolis, USA. Think of the Rohingyas being beaten, raped and killed in their own land, their homes be razed to the ground in attacks and arson. There are innumerable other such examples around the world. The common factor is that these victims have all been the “others”, the “minority”.

There have recently been demands for a ministry of minority affairs to look after the interests of the minority communities in the country. That makes sense, and yet it is sad. Why should there be a “majority” and a “minority”? We are all people, human beings, men, women, Bengalis, Chakma, Muslims, Hindus, Christian, Buddhist, children, adults, black, while, tall, short, rich, poor … a virtual melting pot of differences. Or more like a pizza – all together on the same crust, but with the beauty of our individualities intact. At the end of the day, we are all humans.

So let’s say ‘NO’ to othering. Whether it is based on religion, gender, economic status, intellect, ethnicity or whatever, let our differences be complementary, not conflicting. When rain falls from above, it cools the bodies of the Hindu and the Muslim alike. When the fields yield crops in abundance, it feeds men and women alike. The rivers flow for all, the waves of the sea lap against the shores of our land, just as they hit the beaches at Brighton or Bermuda. The air we breathe is free for all. We fight in the name of our Creator, yet our Creator knows no discrimination. Nature’s bounty knows no bounds. Let us break away from the shackles of narrow indoctrination. Let us no longer be puppets in the hands of forces who will use us and discard us like soiled rags. Let us live and let live.