Which victims of enforced disappearance drowned in the Mediterranean?

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, as before, said that, “We always maintain that our security forces are not involved in enforced disappearances. Whenever anyone disappears, we soon find him in the same spot. They go onto hiding for various reasons and this is passed off as enforced disappearance. There is no enforced disappearance in Bangladesh.” The home minister’s words are nothing but a repetition of what the government has been churning out for the past decade or so.

This controversy and criticism would come to an end if the home minister published a list of how many of the 86 persons, appearing on the Human Rights Watch 2019 list of enforced disappearances, had been found, when they had been found and where. The question is, when he claims that they find the persons who have disappeared within a short time, they why isn’t the identity of these persons officially published?

Many senior persons in the government claim that there is no such thing as enforced disappearance in Bangladesh. They perhaps take this stand as Bangladesh has not as yet ratified the UN Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. But even if it has not signed this convention, it is not easy to conceal human rights violations from the rest of the world and that can never be acceptable. We must also keep in mind that the convention also mentions protection of the relations of the enforced disappearance victims or the complainant individuals or organisations, against threats and harassment. The violation of this too will do further damage to the image of the country.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir