Will the families of Robi and Abhinath Marandi get justice?

There are 15,796 tube wells of BMD in 16 districts in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the amount of land under the irrigation project is 540,000 hectares. Though the government announced to provide low cost electricity for irrigation for the benefit of the farmers, the operators realise excessive money from them. There is no reason to think that the farmers in other parts of the country are in better condition. Accoridng ot a Prothom Alo report on 4 February, a farmer, Safiuddin, committed suicide by preparing gallows in Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur. He committed suicide due to a clash with neighbour farmer Ahammad Ali over setting up a tube well.

Riverine Bangladesh is now drying up due to lack of water. Though there are 54 transboundary rivers flowing between Bangladesh and India, there is no water sharing agreement except that of Ganges. Upstream country India is channelizing water unilaterally. As a result, the water level in northern Bangladesh is going down alarmingly. Once setting up a shallow tube well was enough to draw water but now we need deep tube wells.

When this writer on Friday asked Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad about the autopsy and vicera reports of Abhinath and Robi Marandi, he enquired about those to Godagari police station and Rajshahi Medical College and found the reports are yet to be prepared. Discussion with concerned people reveals the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has its own lab in Rajshahi. In that case, preparing a viscera report was not supposed to take more than a week. But three weeks have already gone by. Will the case proceedings stop there? Will the families of Abhinath Marandi and Robi Marandi not get justice?

* Sohrab Hasan is the joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be reached at [email protected]

** The article, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten into English by Shameem Reza