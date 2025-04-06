Yunus-Modi meet: Advancing relations on the basis of equality, justice

Bangladesh and India are neighbouring countries sharing not only a land border of nearly four thousand kilometres but also 54 common rivers. While the issue of the land boundary was resolved during the tenure of the Modi government, the matter of water sharing from the common rivers remains unsettled. The Ganges water sharing treaty is set to expire in 2026.

Though delayed, we welcome the high-level meeting between Bangladesh and India. At the same time, we believe that one or two meetings alone are not sufficient to resolve the ongoing tensions in bilateral relations. Dialogue must be sustained at all levels. Bangladesh had long emphasised the need for such a meeting between the two heads of government.

Notably, during last year’s session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dhaka had expressed a keen interest in initiating this dialogue.

The prime minister of India has expressed his intention to accord greater importance to relations with Dhaka. Naturally, the people of Bangladesh will expect to see these words translated into action. In response to India’s concerns, the chief adviser has openly invited Indian journalists to visit and observe the situation on the ground for themselves. It has also been stated that Delhi should refrain from issuing provocative statements. The reality is that India must exercise greater sensitivity in this regard. Moreover, Indian policymakers must take note of the destabilising impact caused by the provocative remarks being made by Sheikh Hasina from her current base in India.