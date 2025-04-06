Editorial
Yunus-Modi meet: Advancing relations on the basis of equality, justice
Discussions are ongoing within political circles regarding the outcomes of the meeting held on Friday in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We believe there is no alternative to dialogue at the highest levels for the improvement of bilateral relations and the resolution of existing problems.
Following the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated, “The discussions included the issues pertaining to the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, an end to border killings, the renewal of the Ganges water sharing treaty, and the Teesta agreement. The exchange between the two leaders was positive and productive.”
Meanwhile, a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs noted that Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and inclusive Bangladesh. He also expressed concern regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus and urged that appropriate measures be taken to address the issue.
The meeting between the two heads of government took place under special circumstances. Since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina seeking refuge in India, there have been certain strains in Bangladesh-India relations. Although the political transition in Bangladesh is entirely an internal matter, policymakers in Delhi have found it difficult to accept this reality.
For healthy bilateral relations, communication and movement between the peoples of both nations are essential. However, following the political change in Bangladesh, India has suspended the issuance of tourist visas and imposed strict regulations on medical visas too.
We believe that bilateral relations must progress on the basis of equality, fraternity and fairness. It is never right to interfere in the internal politics of any country within the framework of bilateral relations
Bangladesh and India are neighbouring countries sharing not only a land border of nearly four thousand kilometres but also 54 common rivers. While the issue of the land boundary was resolved during the tenure of the Modi government, the matter of water sharing from the common rivers remains unsettled. The Ganges water sharing treaty is set to expire in 2026.
Though delayed, we welcome the high-level meeting between Bangladesh and India. At the same time, we believe that one or two meetings alone are not sufficient to resolve the ongoing tensions in bilateral relations. Dialogue must be sustained at all levels. Bangladesh had long emphasised the need for such a meeting between the two heads of government.
Notably, during last year’s session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dhaka had expressed a keen interest in initiating this dialogue.
The prime minister of India has expressed his intention to accord greater importance to relations with Dhaka. Naturally, the people of Bangladesh will expect to see these words translated into action. In response to India’s concerns, the chief adviser has openly invited Indian journalists to visit and observe the situation on the ground for themselves. It has also been stated that Delhi should refrain from issuing provocative statements. The reality is that India must exercise greater sensitivity in this regard. Moreover, Indian policymakers must take note of the destabilising impact caused by the provocative remarks being made by Sheikh Hasina from her current base in India.
Another important point to consider is that India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a press briefing after the Yunus-Modi meeting, said that regular inclusive elections are crucial in a democracy. He said, our prime minister has also apprised Professor Yunus of the matter. As regards this statement of Vikram Misri, it can be pointed out that India previously made no mention of inclusive elections in the past when Bangladesh saw three consecutive elections that were entirely one-sided. India’s inconsistent stance on this matter has contributed to a rise in anti-India sentiments within Bangladesh.
Political and diplomatic circles of both countries have viewed the Yunus-Modi meeting in a positive light. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of the BNP has expressed hope in the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders. India’s diplomatic community believes that, in order to prevent Bangladesh from gravitating further towards China and Pakistan, it is Delhi’s responsibility to build ties of trust with Dhaka.
We believe that bilateral relations must progress on the basis of equality, fraternity and fairness. It is never right to interfere in the internal politics of any country within the framework of bilateral relations. Although belated, the two heads of government have now sat face to face and shared their concerns and expectations. We hope the remaining tasks will now be carried out by high-level diplomatic channels.