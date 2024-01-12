Palestinian Lives Matter: Media bias and double standards

Israel happens to be America’s focal point in Middle East strategy and Joe Biden made it very clear in his last address to the nation speech that Israel’s success is “vital for American security”. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken has approved military aid to Israel without Congress vote, two times thus far after October 7. The US has also been accused of hypocrisy and double standards by several political experts and analysts like Marwan Bishara over its claims of supporting human rights.

While many US companies provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in order to better protect the civilians against Russian bombardments (such as providing Starlink), the same cannot be said of the Palestinians. On the contrary, these same very companies have provided aid and assistance to Israel which many see as glaring examples of deteriorating Western values.

In addition, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the entire Western world reacted by placing numerous sanctions on Russia as well as kicking the country out of SWIFT world bank. However, despite Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza under the guise of ‘self-defense’, not a single economic sanction has been placed upon the country by any of the Western states. On the contrary, the Netherlands, Britain and the US have pledged more financial aid to the Jewish state due to the economic difficulties the country is facing because of the ongoing war.

Furthermore, White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that there would be ‘no red line’ for Israel in the ongoing conflict which goes on to suggest that the nation would be be free to do whatever it wants. The US has vetoed every possible resolution - calling for a ceasefire - so far at the UN and the last one was on 12 December 2023 where 153 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 23 abstained and 10 voted against. Among the 10 was the US, thereby making it difficult - if not outright impossible - for any solution to the current mass slaughter.