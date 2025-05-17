Who will limit the prime minister's unlimited powers?

In Bangladesh, under the parliamentary system, a prime minister rule has been established instead of a cabinet rule. In other countries with of cabinet rule, the ministers are not subordinate to the prime minister, but the prime minister is considered 'first among equals' among colleagues. But in Bangladesh, the system that has been in place is one where the prime minister is the head of the cabinet and the others are subordinate. The prime minister can appoint any member of parliament as a minister at will and can dismiss any minister at any time. They can even appoint ministers from the opposition party.

From 2014 to 2018, Jatiya Party was in the opposition in parliament. Yet, several ministers and state ministers came from that party. This was an attempt to portray that the parliament had a real opposition, though that was not the case. In a parliamentary democracy, one cannot simultaneously be part of the cabinet and the opposition.

According to Akbar Ali Khan, the prime minister’s power was not increased through legislation alone. Regulations have also granted the prime minister unchecked authority. A separate secretariat was established to execute the prime minister’s powers and this structure has been rapidly expanding.

During the past tenure of the Awami League, the prime minister’s Office was staffed with six advisers holding the rank of minister, two secretaries and a vast bureaucratic structure consisting of additional, joint and assistant secretaries. Officials from this secretariat often interfered in the operations of ministries overseen by other ministers. As a result, the ministers themselves were reduced to mere lackeys who followed orders.

Under the parliamentary system in Bangladesh, the same individual has long held the roles of prime minister, Leader of the House, and head of the ruling party. This has been true during the tenures of both BNP and Awami League. As a result, one individual ended up wielding absolute control over the government, the Parliament and the political party.