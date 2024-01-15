What does the West want in the name of a ‘free and fair election’?

Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) states, “Every citizen shall have the right and the opportunity, without any of the distinctions mentioned in article 2 and without unreasonable restrictions: (a) To take part in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives; (b) To vote and to be elected at genuine periodic elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret ballot, guaranteeing the free expression of the will of the electors; (c) To have access, on general terms of equality, to public service in his country.”

This means that every citizen has the right to participate in the running of public affairs of their country, either directly or through freely chosen representatives. Article 25 of the ICCPR emphasizes the right of every citizen to vote and to be elected. Interestingly, this provision does not mean any group right.

A Handbook on International Human Rights Standards on Elections published by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (2021) states, “The notion of democratic elections may be said to be rooted in the fundamental principle of self-determination. Participatory rights under article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights are related to, but distinct from, the right of peoples to self-determination.”