Why equal property rights for women are a necessity, not a luxury

Women are running businesses, building farms, earning salaries, and holding and taking care of families. They are not just contributing to national economies - they are sustaining them. Yet when it comes to inheritance, a core aspect of economic security, countless women are still left behind.

Inheritance laws based on the assumption that men are the sole breadwinners continue to treat women as secondary heirs, entitled to less or nothing at all.

In practice, this means that a woman who has worked her entire life, or the house she knows as her own, supported her parents, or raised her children, may be denied an equal share of the very assets she helped create.

It is not just unfair. It is a barrier to development, dignity, and generational progress.