How complex has politics become in 100 days?

Who are in the political arena? There is the Students against Discrimination Movement who led the mass uprising and their associate bodies. They are new in the political field, but wield the most influence. It is still not clear what they want to do politically, how far they want to go.

Then there is BNP, anticipating ascension to power with the exit of Awami League. They are a big party that has struggled for 16 years against Awami League’s rule, facing all sorts of suppression and repression.

There is Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic parties, right wing parties, leftist parties and centrist parties. They were all cognizant forces during the mass uprising and all have faces Awami League’s repression in varying degrees.

It is only natural for the fallen political party Awami League not to be visible in this field. But that does not mean that they are not involved in anything clandestine or will be involved in such behind-the-scene moves in the coming days. They have the financial clout, having filched billions of taka from the country.

Other than that, there is the civil society, intellectuals and thinkers. They remain present in the political field by means of meetings, seminars, webinars, Facebook and YouTube.

What are these elements now doing or thinking in politics? It is clear that the forces in favour of the mass uprising have differences on various issues, and some also have a lack of trust in each other. Some political parties have started touting the ‘conspiracy’ word. Some even say that there is a move to hand over the country or the nation back to the hands of the fascists. It is said that there is a conspiracy to foil the interim government. Generally speaking, the fallen autocrat is being seen as the conspirator. The political parties are none too pleased over Sheikh Hasina taking shelter in India, carrying out various activities from there and they are also not pleased about India failing to accept the changes in Bangladesh.