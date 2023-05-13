Why does the CEC speak like a politician?

There are all sorts of proof that the election commission has reduced the election system to a farce. The latest instance is a statement made by chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal when visiting the Gazipur City Corporation election. He said, "Accept black money if its offered to you, but vote for the candidate of your choice. No one is watching when you cast your vote." (NTV Online 10 May 2023)

The CEC went to Gazipur on Wednesday to look into various allegations of contending candidates and to observe the election management. He also wanted to exchange views with the law enforcing agencies. According to news reports, "The CEC gave various guidelines to make the elections peaceful and for the candidates to abide by the electoral code of conduct." The candidates and voters can decide whether they consider his statements to be 'guidelines'.

The CEC's statement echoes the words of India's West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. On 21 March 2021, Mamata said, "If BJP gives you money, take it. But cast your votes for Trinamool." But while making this statements, Mamata also added said, "Naturally it is a criminal offence to cast votes in exchange of money. However, they are paying you with your own money. So take that money and vote for Trinamool." Protidener News 21 March 2021). Bangladesh's CEC offered no such argument. Also, it is obvious that a chief of an election commission cannot speak in the manner of a politician.

At the same time, the CEC also said the election of Gazipur city is 'very important' and the entire world is watching. (bdnews, 10 May 2023) During a meeting with the Bangladesh foreign minister in Washington, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken had made a similar statement about Bangladesh's national elections (BBC, 11 April 2023). But if the CEC thinks that everyone is looking towards Gazipur, then how could he make such a statement!