Will we be fatalistic and leave everything to destiny?

As for the public servants who are paid with taxpayers’ money to serve the public, one has to almost beg them for service. Nothing moves without cash. You even have to pay to pay your taxes. So why did we create this state?

The state now is a machine to provide a certain group with facilities and benefits. This is a small group, but their reach is long. Service has shrunk to just a dot, but the state has grown massive in power and clout. It’s a lot like Sinbad’s ogre.

We almost foam at our mouths, chanting the democracy mantra. But no one talks about how democracy has collapsed for the people. The newspapers are too scared to print such news. When the people go to vote, they find someone else has cast their vote. Or they don’t need to vote. This has been going on for years. What a farce.

The owners of the state cannot be questioned. Anyone who asks a question is marked as a conspirator, a foreign agent. Unless you sing to the tune of the masters, you will be marked as a traitor. They go on like a broken record: “Give us constructive criticism.” But what is constructive criticism? It is, “Long live the masters! Everything is perfect!” That is ‘constructive criticism’.

They cannot tolerate criticism. They say, certain conspirators are engaged in anti-state activities. They only see problems. Don’t they see the roads, the bridges, the buildings we have constructed? They have been repeating the same thing over and again like a parrot since 1947. Before they would say, Pakistan is in danger. Now they say, there are conspiracies against the country.