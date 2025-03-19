Similarities and differences in economic policies in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after uprisings

Sri Lanka held its presidential election in September, followed by parliamentary elections in November. In both elections, the National People’s Power (NPP), led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), gained power. Anura Kumara Dissanayake became president, and Harini Amarasuriya became prime minister. Both are under sixty and nearly the same age.

The JVP initially surprised many by appointing an intellectual as prime minister. Although 56 per cent of voters in Sri Lanka are women, and women played a significant role in the uprising, the government claims this appointment wasn’t about gender. This move signals the party's shift from a 'radical' leftist image toward a more centrist approach.

This is the first time a woman, based on merit, has been appointed to one of the country’s highest positions without being someone’s wife or daughter. The NPP continues to appoint individuals outside traditional political circles in other roles as well.

Sri Lankans have grown weary of the elite, two-party rule for seven decades. One silent demand of the uprising was to break this structured setup. JVP has been gradually addressing this.

Instead of viewing everything in the country through a Sinhala-Tamil lens, the JVP looks at problems through the perspective of the rich and poor and discusses solutions accordingly. Therefore, despite being the dominant Sinhala party, they have avoided highlighting ethnic issues in their election campaigns.

Even with the possibility of holding power alone, JVP formed coalitions with like-minded smaller organisations, including various professional, worker, and civil society groups. This coalition structure allows President Anura to receive continuous feedback from all levels of the society, guiding economic policy accordingly. Many professional organisation leaders have been included in the cabinet. The coalition’s organisational approach has made the first state budget quite practical.