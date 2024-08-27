Learning from the aftermath of Sri Lanka's uprising

Unlike in Bangladesh, in Sri Lanka the entire old ruling party didn't flee. The parliament was intact. There were members of Rajapaksa's party in the parliament too. So while the Rajapaksas may have moved out of the power orbit, it wasn't possible to establish a government as in Bangladesh, that was totally on lines with the aspirations of the students and people who had been in the uprising. In fact, there was a compromise in Sri Lanka and a government was formed with the old politician Ranil Wickremesinghe as the head.

The government in Sri Lanka also was not a government elected according to the norms, even though it was formed in the 'conventional' from within the parliament. There was only one member of Ranil's party in the parliament. Yet everyone accepted the government under his leadership. On order to render the government acceptable, assurance was given that the demands of the mass uprising would be fulfilled at the centres of power. Also, the aspirations of the mass uprising remained within the society. Everyone initially wanted restoration of the economy.

The old government of Bangladesh has left behind a foreign debt of around USD 100 billion. Sri Lanka was much in the same predicament as Bangladesh. Despite having a small economy, those who fled had left behind a debt of USD 51 billion.

That is why two years ago from today, the new president Ranil also had repeatedly said, "First reforms, the election." Two years on, that government is now calling for an election. Among many others, Ranil Wickeremesinghe also wants to be president. The 75-year-old Ranil has already been prime minister five times! And he's still eager!