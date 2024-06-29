Benazir-Matiur fiasco: What else is in store to shame the politicians?

Recently a senior official of a private firm said, "When I import goods from abroad, the NBR officers will not give me any clearance certificate if I put the actual prices of the goods. They just concoct any price and charge the tariff. This is a way to take bribes. This happens in the power, water, gas and other utility offices. Even with legitimate connections and correct payment of bills, the consumers face all sorts of hassles. It is those with illegal connections who face no problems, simply by paying the concerned persons an extra bit. So those with illegal connections and the utility service employees are the ones who benefit. The country and the people face the losses.

Recently when we saw the details concerning the massive wealth of former police chief Benazir Ahmed and the NBR member Matiur Rahman, we thought these were exceptions. Individuals may be bad, but not institutions. But the manner in which the Police Association took the liability of their former officers on their own shoulders, gave all indications that the corruption had gone deep down into the roots. When we hear that a police officer pays up to 10 million taka for a posting in Dhaka city or a police station of his choice, then we realise that corruption has become an indispensable part of the administrative framework.

In the past, administration or foreign service would be the first choice of meritorious BCS cadres. In recent times their propensity towards the police or revenue departments can be understood by the Benazir and Matiur debacle.