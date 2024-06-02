Corruption has devoured our dreams

Prothom Alo :

Mustafa Kamal Mujeri: Investment must certainly be increased if growth is to be increased. But over the past few years we see investment at a standstill, particularly in the case of private investment. The private sector is the main driving force of growth. We must make the private sector vibrant at any cost.

Investment is a significant driving force for the speed in which we want to advance. But simply investment without increasing our productivity, our use of advanced technology, will not take us to our goal. We must make productivity our main driving force in the ninth five-year plan. If productivity is to be increased, we must pay attention to developing a skilled workforce. But the quality of our education has slumped. Unless we improve the quality of our education, we cannot create a skilled workforce.

There is qualitative deficiency not just in education, but in healthcare, agriculture industry, everywhere. We will not be able to increase productivity unless we achieve this qualitative standard. These must be taken pragmatically into consideration in the budget.

One of the main problems in our budget is income from domestic sources. Our tax-GDP ratio is one of the lowest in South Asia. Our budget size is now 16 to 17 per cent of the GDP. The budget allocation for education is still below 2 per cent, for health it is around 1 per cent. But according to our eighth five-year plan, allocation for education should have been 4 to 5 per cent and for health 2 to 3 per cent. Unless the budgetary allocation is increased, the quality of the education and health sectors will not increase.

In countries like ours, the role of the government in development is vital. But our government expenditure is extremely low. The private sector is to carry out the development, but the government is to play a supportive role. A major chunk of our revenue income is spent on debt repayment, administration costs or subsidies. After all that, what is left for the development sector? In such a situation, the government makes an effort to expand the budget with the help of foreign loans. But there is a limit to foreign loans. So loans must be taken from the domestic sector. But that has a negative impact too. If large loans are taken from the central bank, this affects inflation. If loans are taken from commercial banks, the private sector is deprived of loans.

There is no alternative but to increase our revenue income. The question that looms large is whether we will be able to increase revenue income in comparison to the GDP. If we want to use this budget to break the stagnancy of the past few years and build a bridge to the future, several stern decisions must be taken. There must be political will too.