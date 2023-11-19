Why are youth so scared to talk and can't even vote?

I received some letters in office from young persons seeking government jobs. They were worried about the forthcoming BCS exams. They had completed the preliminary test and were waiting for the written exam. One of them wrote, "The 45th BCS written exam is to be held all over the country including Dhaka in a span of 15 days from 27 November till 11 December. But the opposition parties are observing continuous hartals and blockades."

"There are incidents of buses, trucks and trains being set on fire in various places around the country. Under these circumstances, does any environment prevail for the stretch of exams from 27 November till 11 December? Will the state provide us with protection to go to the exam centres? The government should either provide us with security or hold the exams at a later date when things are normal."

Another one wrote, "I live in Feni and have to stay in relatives' houses when I go to Dhaka. I am worried about the distance of the exam centre from the house, whether I can reach the centre on time, whether I can get transport in time, and so on."