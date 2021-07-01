Our Guiding Light

It was Abbu who taught me business. Learning business began at the dining table. He would discuss all sorts of things about business. We would listen. It was, however, from 1998 that Abbu began to actually groom me, after Gulshan Tower became Transcom’s headquarters.

Abbu would make me attend the board meetings. I would watch how he ran the board meetings and what he would discuss. I would listen and observe closely. I would try to understand his way of thinking, how he solved problems and how he encouraged the team. Abbu may no longer be with us, but whenever I face a crisis, I think of what Abbu would have done in that situation and then I take my decisions.

Abbu engrained certain values into Transcom – the values to ensure the highest level of integrity, ethics and business excellence. He would say, taxes cannot be evaded. There can be no compromise on the quality of any product, even if it means we do less business. We have not budged an inch away from that. At every meeting of the company I say that the highest ethical standards and a hundred percent integrity is our strength. Everyone in Transcom is well aware that there is no compromise on this. Our Founder Chairman’s values come first in this company, then business.

In his career, Abbu was never a loan defaulter, not for a moment. In his absence, we went through hard times over the past one year. The circumstances have been adverse due to the pandemic, not just in Bangladesh, but the world over. I was determined that we would not default on loans. We did not.