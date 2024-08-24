Framework for solution to flood situation in eastern Bangladesh

A vast area of the eastern districts in Bangladesh is experiencing severe flooding that extends from Maulvibazar and Habiganj in the north to Brahmanbaria-Cumilla-Feni in the south. Each of these locations belongs to a different catchment or watershed area.

Maulvibazar is located within the Manu river catchment area, while Habiganj is situated on the bank of Khowai river. On the other hand, Brahmanbaria is a part of the Titas river catchment, while Cumilla is a part of the Gomati river catchment area. All of the above locations eventually drain into the lower Meghna River watershed.

The parts of Feni that are severely affected by the flooding, namely Parshuram-Fulgazi-Chhagalnaiya upazilas, belong to the Muhuri-Kahua river catchment area. The Muhuri-Kahua river drains directly into the Bay of Bengal to the south.

Each river, small or big, has a catchment area district that drains rainwater to that river as surface run-off. Generally speaking, rainfall in one catchment area does not affect the surface run-off and flooding in another catchment area. During a major flooding neighboring catchment areas merge to form a large flood affected area.