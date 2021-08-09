Red Alert Campaign: Children’s voice on climate action

However, in the face of the unfolding climate calamity, double burdened with COVID-19, it is imperative to devote greater attention and resources to keep children safe and ensure that child health, education and other services are shielded from the effects of climate change. Additionally, further investment should be made in green recovery programmes for economic reconstruction, better health, and biodiversity conservation. The needs of children must be placed squarely at the center of our response to those dangers – before the most destructive effects of climate change are unleashed.

Save the Children International announced the Red Alert campaign which aims to enhance the voice of children and youth, who are among the primary victims of climate emergency and the future leaders in national policy, planning and decision making process to respond to climatic crisis in Bangladesh and beyond. Today’s Red Alert campaign is the startup of engaging children and youth led advocacy to play an active role in the planetary emergency and provides some policy recommendations which comes for both the national and international platform. Those holistic recommendations will be carried out by the national and international climate actors for the well-being of children and youth which will help to make better planetary recovery.

As climate change is a global crisis, not only the Bangladeshi youth and children, but also the children and youths of all over the world should be united. Their voices should be heard and they should be ensures access to national and global platform to take part to negotiate strongly along with the promising solution to the climate crisis for the national and global commitment. Save the Children International strongly supports the voice of children and youth in the Red Alert campaign for green recovery looking at both climate action and COVID-19 pandemic situation.

* Md. Mostak Hussain, Dr. Nazmun Nahar Nur, Muzammel Haque: Child Centred Climate Change Adaptation Project,Humanitarian Sector, Save the Children in Bangladesh