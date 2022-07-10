Remembering the iconic Humayun Rasheed Choudhury

At one stage, his family disciplined him since he wanted to be an actor like Dilip Kumar and without telling anyone he went to Kolkata during his student life to pursue an acting career. He was quickly brought back home. Actor Dilip Kumar was always a fascination for him and so was the living legend Amitabh Bachchan. He met Dilip Kumar on various occasions and always admired his superb acting styles. He was very fond of the Amitabh Bachchan show Kaun Banega Crorepati (who wants to be a millionaire) and he would watch the regularly. As his private secretary, I had the opportunity to join him and enjoy the show as well as his witty remarks. One day he announced that he would grow a beard like Amitabh Bachchan and over the weekend he refrained from shaving. Initially we thought this was one of his tricks to irritate Begum Mehjabeen Choudhury, his dear wife with whom he was happily married for over forty five years, as he used to look for opportunities to tease her. But soon we realised that he was very serious and we had to launch a concerted effort to make him change his mind.

Humayun Rasheed Choudhury can be introduced to the new generation from several perspectives: his student life, foreign service career in Pakistan, role in the War of Liberation, foreign service career in Bangladesh, his humanism shown after the 15 August tragedy, his role as an elected public representative from Sylhet-1 constituency, his election as the President of the 41st UNGA session and his achievements as a successful Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament.

His student life was remarkably eventful. He studied at St Edmund School and College in Shillong, Meghalaya and then he went to Aligarh Muslim University to pursue his undergraduate and post-graduate studies. He then went to London to pursue his studies in law where he got engaged in student politics and became the President of all Pakistan Muslim Students Union defeating Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He recollected and narrated to us that Bhutto was defeated diplomatically in a hugely contested election. During the election debate HRC exhibited his Pakistan passport and persuaded the students to ask for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's passport. In return, Bhutto showed his Indian passport which he was still carrying. The Pakistani student community got angry and voted against ZA Bhutto, enabling Humayun Rasheed Choudhury to be elected as the President of Pakistan Students Union in the UK.