Rich-poor gap increases rapidly around the world

Improving education, communication infrastructure, women's education, healthcare, free book distribution to students, providing social safety net support for socially disadvantaged, helpless, elderly, widows, persons with disabilities, support for divorced women, autism Played a major role. The present government has contributed to the status of freedom fighters as national heroes, shelter project, one house one farm project, women empowerment and overall development of various sectors.

The success of Bangladesh in various efforts to alleviate poverty has attracted the attention of the world. Despite these commendable achievements, a long way to go is to build a poverty-free Bangladesh, according to a report by the General Economics Department (GED) and the Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The picture that emerges in this report of the country's poverty situation is quite worrying. It said that in a new index of poverty reduction, six and a half crore people of the country are poor. According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), there are so many poor people in the country. According to the report, 36.1% of the people in Bangladesh are victims of multidimensional poverty.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the population of the country has increased to 16 crore 93 lakhs in 2021. As such, the number of multidimensional poverties is 8 crore 51 lakhs. Prices of most commodities including rice, pulses, flour and meal have been steadily rising in the market. The people with low income and poor class are most affected by this. However, the middle class has been under pressure for a long time. The middle class is getting more and more crowded in TCB's truck cell line to buy consumer goods at fair prices day by day. A few days ago, the commerce minister also admitted that the middle class is in a state of suffocation due to rising commodity prices. At the same time, there are many social impacts that we have to pay attention to.

Economists say declining incomes and irregularities in social security are reducing the income of the poor. On the other hand, the wealth of the rich is increasing. However, government planners believe that when a country develops rapidly, inequality naturally increases. The government is taking steps to reduce inequality for the poor, so there is nothing to worry about. But the reality is that the government's various promises and initiatives to ensure balanced development and reduce income inequality across the country are paying off, but not visible. On the contrary, the poor people of the country are getting poorer day by day, the wealth of the rich is increasing rapidly.