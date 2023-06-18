Bangladesh is a frontline state in global competition

Due to its geographical location or for strategic reasons, Bangladesh’s relevance has increased with the global superpowers. Bangladesh has become a frontline state. The actions or reactions of the US or China are a part of this.

It is difficult to predict where this competition between the global powers will lead to in the future, so it is not plausible to pinpoint precisely at present what reactions may emerge regarding Bangladesh. After all, the Bangladesh-related reactions do not depend on us alone. It depends on the changing scenarios on the international front.

India features prominently for Bangladesh in the backdrop of the competition between global powers. The US and China’s policies and reactions concerning Bangladesh are out in the open. India, however, has not taken any clear stand in this regard. It seems they are taking time to observe the situation in Bangladesh.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US from 21 to 25 June. Perhaps India is waiting for the talks between Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden. A reaction may come forth after that. Then again, it may not. Actually, nothing is quite clear at the present.