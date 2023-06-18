Bangladesh is a frontline state in global competition

Strategic competition prevails between the western forces under US leadership on one hand and the Chinese camp on the other. This competition is steadily escalating. The US has announced a new visa policy to facilitate a free and fair election in Bangladesh. In response, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson has given a counter statement.
Actually, whatever is transpiring regarding the policies and strategies of the global powers in Bangladesh, is a manifestation of the competition between the two camps. Bangladesh is now in the middle of this competition.
Due to its geographical location or for strategic reasons, Bangladesh’s relevance has increased with the global superpowers. Bangladesh has become a frontline state. The actions or reactions of the US or China are a part of this.
It is difficult to predict where this competition between the global powers will lead to in the future, so it is not plausible to pinpoint precisely at present what reactions may emerge regarding Bangladesh. After all, the Bangladesh-related reactions do not depend on us alone. It depends on the changing scenarios on the international front.
India features prominently for Bangladesh in the backdrop of the competition between global powers. The US and China’s policies and reactions concerning Bangladesh are out in the open. India, however, has not taken any clear stand in this regard. It seems they are taking time to observe the situation in Bangladesh.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US from 21 to 25 June. Perhaps India is waiting for the talks between Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden. A reaction may come forth after that. Then again, it may not. Actually, nothing is quite clear at the present.
A friend state can have views concerning the internal affairs of certain countries. But broadly speaking, an election is run as an internal affair. The people of Bangladesh look forward to have an inclusive, free, fair and neutral election. They want to see a true fulfillment of their wishes through a credible election. If this matches with anyone else’s wishes or that of a friend state, that is an added perk. There is no reason to eye this with suspicion.
Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) is president, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).