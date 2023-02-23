Myth busting economist does it again

Food, economics and history are three of the most important things for modern human being. But naming them together is rather uncommon let alone mélange them to compose a book.

It becomes more unusual when it is known that the book is neither about hard core economics of numbers and jargon, which we laypeople may never comprehend, nor about the flat narration of history.

And the master shot of the writer is writing the book in most fluent language, with tinge of humour here and there along with the inculcation of history and economic lesson in most intriguing way.