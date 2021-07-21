Simon never got to return

He did not believe in commercial non-serious work. It was Simon who introduced programmes about the newspapers, analysis of international news, talk shows on current affairs, special interviews and such. I most humbly state that he created the post of chief news editor for me at Ekushey Television and initiated these programmes with me. Television had no such post of programmes before.

Just as a presenter must have the competence to conduct a talk show, it is also a difficult task to select the suitable guest. Simon taught us how important a producer and research team is behind a programme. Simon would never tolerate the presenters and the guests you can get a dime a dozen today. If we went to him with the proposal for any programme he would ask why and when we wanted to do it. If he was satisfied with the answer, he would ask how many episodes would there be in the programme? Who would be the guests in the episodes. If he was satisfied with the answer, he would ask if he had a competence producer and research team to make the programme. Only if he was satisfied with all these matters, would he give his clearance. In newsroom management, he would give due consideration to any suggestions given not just from newsroom leaders, but all staff, even those outside of Dhaka.

Even though at times language cropped up as a problem in running the team, Simon would listen to the issue in English from three or four persons and then take a final decision. It was not easy to confuse him. Nothing, big or small, would escape his eye. Basically, it was his leadership that took Ekushey to the pinnacle of success.

In this country, no one likes anyone superseding them. Not only do they envy them, but go all to destroy them. That is what happened in the case of Ekushey Television after the 2001 election. Ekushey Television became the target of the authorities’ ire for three reasons: 1. Ekushey was a declared pro-liberation entity, 2. The prime minister at the time Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated Ekushey Television, 3. The people had absolute trust in Ekushey Television. The authorities wanted to shut down Ekushey and create their own dream television channel.