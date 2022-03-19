Smoking poses face higher health risks for women

The number of women smokers is also increasing in the country. Five years ago, 24.4 percent of women were addicted to smoking, but now it has risen to 32 percent. In particular, where 1.5 percent of women used to smoke bidis and cigarettes, now it has risen to 2.6 percent. This number is highest in rural areas. In other words, more than 20 million women in the country are addicted to tobacco and smoking, according to various studies.

Women who smoke are at a higher risk of developing cancer than men. Women who smoke are more at risk of colon cancer than men. Women who smoke are more likely than men to have a heart attack. The risk of death of women smokers has also increased in the world including Bangladesh.

Research has shown that women in affluent households often find it fashionable or even glamourous to smoke. They even take other drugs. Middle-class women became less addicted to smoking for fear of social castigation. Women living below the poverty line inadvertently become involved in smoking. Tobacco is still being cultivated in about 1 lakh acres of land in the country.

Although prohibited by law, 95 percent of smokers who smoke in public places do not have to pay any fine. The anti-smoking law has little effect. The government's measures to curb tobacco cultivation and the spread of tobacco products have not gained much momentum. Even though the advertisement of cigarettes in the media has been stopped, the companies of tobacco products with low price cigarettes are continuing their campaign to increase the smoking rate.

The number of women smoking in open spaces in different divisional and district cities of the country including the capital Dhaka is also increasing at an alarming rate. In addition, many women are smoking both openly and secretly in low-income areas, including slums. Smoking has become a norm among many middle-class, upper-class and marginalised women, at college, leisure centers, universities and upscale restaurants.