Social media can turn into a nightmare

Social awareness is the most important thing to address offences related to social media harassment. Circulation of proper social awareness among the public in general might be effective to reduce the rate of cybercrimes i.e. hacking different profiles, blackmailing and so on. Restrictions should be applied on using social media and parents should keep their eyes open. Using technology is essential in this era of digitalization but users should think of the consequences also. They need to keep themselves at a distance from the negative sides of the social media.

Children not even 15 years old are using social media and many of them also have a number of fake accounts. Parents must restrict them from overuse of social media and make them aware of such things.

Along with the legal provisions, social awareness is the most basic way to control the rate of social media harassment. It is essential to ensure the actual implementation of legal provisions and implementing the laws and other rules might be the best way to protect individuals from social media harassment.

* Md. Mahabub Ul Alam Khan is a student of Law at Daffodil International University