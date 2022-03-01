Stand with Ukraine in its hour of need

The UN will be a major platform to underline support for the UN Charter and to oppose the aggression that is being perpetrated, including through the UN General Assembly resolution
Second, history teaches us that aggression and tyranny can be contagious. Unchecked expansionism in one part of the world can serve as inspiration for those with similar goals elsewhere.
Third, the violence being unleashed by the Russian leadership will have financial and economic consequences around the world. It will drive energy prices ever higher as the fragile world economy struggles to recover from the Covid 19 pandemic. It will disrupt trade and transport links.
This is why a determined global response from the international community is required. The European Union and its 27 Member States reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wehave moved swiftly and resolutely in response to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, imposing massive sanctions. These include restrictive measures targeting the Russian leadership, wide-ranging financial restrictions, export bans in the energy sector, restrictions on the export of dual use goods and technology and visa measures.
As EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated when confirming the adoption of further restrictive measures on 25 February: “President Putin and his government started a war against an independent, sovereign neighbouring country. The behaviour of the Russian leadership constitutes a major threat to international peace and security. Today, we are replying with the strongest possible restrictive measures. The European Union is united in its resolve, together with international partners and allies, to defend the peace order, international law and the rules based system.
Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council Resolution intended to respond to this violation of international law has not stifled the response of the international community. The UN will be a major platform to underline support for the UN Charter and to oppose the aggression that is being perpetrated, including through the UN General Assembly resolution.
The EU will stand by the people of Ukraine in their hour of need. On 21 February, EU foreign ministers approved emergency financial assistance of €1.2 billion to Ukraine.The EU civil protection mechanism has been activated to mobilise humanitarian assistance and the EU is extending support to the ICRC in its delivery of aid to Ukrainian citizens.
Solidarity at this terrible moment in European and world history - and in Ukraine’s hour of need- is indispensable as we work to resolve the crisis
The Russian leadership is not only violently assaulting the people of Ukraine. It is also unleashing a campaign of distortion and disinformation. It is vital that the truth prevails in this propaganda war and that all people of understand clearly what is unfolding on the European continent.
We cannot allow Russia to get away with invading a peaceful neighbour. This precedent will erode the international order. Any member of the international community could face similar threats against its integrity and sovereignty. We have to speak out to save the peaceful world order and to protect smaller, more vulnerable states from the aggression of larger powers.
In these difficult times we appreciate the solidarity from partners across the world who are strongly committed to upholding the UN Charter and international law, including Bangladesh. Such solidarity at this terrible moment in European and world history - and in Ukraine’s hour of need- is indispensable as we work to resolve the crisis.
Signed:
H.E. Charles Whiteley. Ambassador of the European Union to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Denmark to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. AchimTröster, Ambassador of Germany to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Enrico Nunziata, Ambassador of Italy to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Anne van Leeuwen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of theNetherlands to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Ambassador of Spain to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
H.E. Gilles Garachon, Chargé d'Affaires of France to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh