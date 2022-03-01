Stand with Ukraine in its hour of need

As EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated when confirming the adoption of further restrictive measures on 25 February: “President Putin and his government started a war against an independent, sovereign neighbouring country. The behaviour of the Russian leadership constitutes a major threat to international peace and security. Today, we are replying with the strongest possible restrictive measures. The European Union is united in its resolve, together with international partners and allies, to defend the peace order, international law and the rules based system.



Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council Resolution intended to respond to this violation of international law has not stifled the response of the international community. The UN will be a major platform to underline support for the UN Charter and to oppose the aggression that is being perpetrated, including through the UN General Assembly resolution.

The EU will stand by the people of Ukraine in their hour of need. On 21 February, EU foreign ministers approved emergency financial assistance of €1.2 billion to Ukraine.The EU civil protection mechanism has been activated to mobilise humanitarian assistance and the EU is extending support to the ICRC in its delivery of aid to Ukrainian citizens.