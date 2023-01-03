Biting winter and the homeless in Dhaka

This week, Rabeya, a 59-year-old woman, sat beside me on one corner of a bench at a tea stall in Karwan Bazar. The cold winter air was giving us a chill. I had some warm clothes on, but she was just wrapped in a thin cotton sari, hopelessly fighting the cold. For thirty long winters, her life has been like this.

We got talking and she said that she lives on the sidewalks of Panthapath Tejgaon Link Road, near the TCB building, with her family of seven. She lives under the open sky with her family, lacking security and most of her basic rights. In the windy, cold night, in rags, her family sleeps under a mosquito net. In total, six families live in that row.