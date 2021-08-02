Tech-savvy youths need to face challenges of the future

Elderly people over 65 years of age are seen as dependent citizens. If 7 per cent or more of the population is of that age bracket, it is seen as an aging society. If it is over 14 per cent, then it is an elderly society. In 2029 Bangladesh will be an aging society and an elderly society by 2047. It will take 10 years for this change to take place in Bangladesh. It took 24 years for the same change in Japan. So the change in Bangladesh will be faster than that of Japan.

It took France 115 years to reach the level of an elderly society. On the other hand, like Bangladesh, the change will be rapid in South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and China. But these countries are relatively wealthier than Bangladesh. So will Bangladesh fall back if it fails to adjust to the changes?

It is important that initiatives immediately be taken to make the youth more work-oriented by means of technical and IT training. Technology is the main driving force of the fourth industrial revolution. In the near future most of the industries will be dependent on automation. Manpower equipped with technical skills will be essential. So to take up the challenge of automation, there is no alternative to training the young human resources of the country in the use of technology.