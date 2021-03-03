Teesta management: Why India's objection to be accepted?

At the same time, agricultural land would be recovered through river training. On both sides of the river, 115 kilometres of four-lane roads would be constructed. Barrage cum roads would be constructed in suitable places to connect both sides of the river. Besides, an irrigation system would be created for the dry season by preserving the excessive water flow during the monsoon. There would be huge industrialisation and urbanisation programmes as well alongside the roads on the both sides of the river.

From the description of the proposed project on the internet, it seemed that it would really bring a revolutionary change in the lives of the most poverty stricken people of the country. I was eagerly observing the progress in the approval of the project proposal. The state minister of the water resources ministry, secretary and the chairman of the Bangladesh Water Development Board hoped that the project would be approved in the ECNEC meeting by December 2020. However, even after three months, there was no progress and it was revealed that India is opposing this project.

India thinks that participation of China in this project would endanger the security of the north-eastern region of their country. For this reason, India has been pressuring Bangladesh to suspend the project.

India is saying that, if China is involved in this project, then more than a thousand Chinese people will stay near the “chicken neck” in the Shiliguri corridor which is not acceptable for India. This is why India is asking Bangladesh to move away from the project.

Even talks have been spreading that India has assured Bangladesh that if Mamta Banerjee fails to stay in power in the upcoming election in West Bengal, then there would be no more hindrance to sign the Teesta water sharing agreement, which has been stalled for 11 years.