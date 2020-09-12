Teesta water-sharing agreement must be signed as soon as possible

All long-pending bilateral boundary issues have been settled and implemented – the Land Boundary in 2015 through agreement on modalities, and the Maritime Boundary through international arbitration, also in 2015. India’s grants and credit-lines extended on extremely favourable terms to Bangladesh for her development, now total US $ 8 billion, the largest ever by India to any one country. Projects under these credit lines have been identified, and the implementation process is speedily underway. Power sector cooperation, so vital for economic growth and prosperity, has been particularly successful.

Bangladesh currently imports 1160 MW (megawatts) of power from India. This is in addition to the 1320 MW thermal power plant being built in Rampal under Bangladesh India collaboration. In the energy sector, India has started supplying gas oil (diesel) to the northern districts of Bangladesh, currently by road, pending the completion of the pipeline under construction by India from Siliguri to Parbatipur.

Between 2014 and 2019, Bangladesh’s exports to India have almost doubled, crossing the landmark US $ 1 billion figure in 2018-19. Bangladesh enjoys full duty-free, quota free access to the Indian market, with the exception of 25 tariff lines covering tobacco and alcohol. Significantly, with the ongoing implementation of major connectivity projects by road, rail and waterways, where Bangladeshi companies are providing the logistics, Bangladesh’s exports of services to India will soon rise sharply. This will further reduce the trade imbalance between Bangladesh and India.

It is noteworthy that many Indian exports to Bangladesh are intermediates (cotton and man-made yarn and fabric, textile machinery), that are vital inputs for Bangladesh’s highly successful global exports of ready-made garments.