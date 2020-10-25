The EU must not let Bangladesh’s workers down

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world economy hard. In many countries, the second wave has arrived causing new restrictions. While the European Union has decided to set up a reconstruction fund of €750 billion for its Member States, including €390 billion in grants, other countries had to mobilize resources to the extent possible for the recovery of their much smaller economies. In particular, governments in young democracies in the developing world have only limited or no access to the capital market, which does not allow for borrowing sufficient money to set up large-scale, permanent rescue programs for their citizens. As a result, lives of millions are impacted.

Bangladesh is one of these countries. However, it is more than just one of the "least developed countries". Bangladesh is most of all a success story of development. What we have observed in the country in less than 50 years is a remarkable progress in both economic growth and in consolidating its democracy. Thanks to the opening of trade between the EU and Bangladesh under the Everything but Arms trade scheme, Bangladesh has grown into one of major business EU partners, with the clothing industry creating the backbone of Bangladesh's economy. More than 4.5 million workers are employed by the garment industry which represents by far the number one industry in the country, accounting for 80% of the country’s exports. That makes Bangladesh the second largest individual country for apparel manufacturing in the world behind China, with a number of well-known western brands producing much of their goods there.