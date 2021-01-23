The written word is on the wane

But why so much discussion about handwriting all of a sudden? It is because today is 23 January. Since 1977, this day has been observed as the world handwriting day. This day encourages us to put pen to paper and write something from our hearts to realise the importance and the glory of handwriting. According to the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association, it is a chance for all to re-explore the purity and power of handwriting. The significance of this day is like never, before, particularly in a generation of computers and electronics where it is so rarely used as a form of communication. There is no official reason to celebrate Handwriting Day, yet it is there so that individuals can value the craft of penmanship.

Handwriting is not just the monotonous task we learn in school, rather it is a window into our unique personality, an instrument of creativity. According to handwriting expert Marc Seifer, “Handwriting can even give an insight on how a person sees the world. Larger handwriting, for instance, can indicate someone who is more open-minded.” In simple words – handwriting reflects a person’s unique individuality.Handwriting of two individuals can never be the same.

In the historical context, the art of handwriting is directly involved with our heritage and culture. All the ancient scrolls (punthis), scriptures (puranas and religious texts) and manuscripts (pandulipi) were handwritten. Without this vast knowledge of the ancient past which is hand-written over the ages, we could not have come this far as a nation.

And with the emergence of the trend of keeping records of the incidents and religious teachings, came the idea of calligraphy, that is, to write something artistically. All the ancient scrolls and manuscripts were created using calligraphy. Again, calligraphy of one region is highly connected with the regional art styles. Thus, handwriting by means of calligraphy is directly related to our arts too.

The origin of calligraphy dates back to ancient China during the Shang dynasty (1600-1050 BCE). It became more common during the Han dynasty (206 BCE – 220 CE) where it was expected for all educated men and some women to be proficient at it. In the West, all the styles of calligraphy evolved from the Roman Originals. Calligraphy was not just writing something beautiful, it became the symbols of the races across the world with different styles of expressions based on regions. In China, early medieval Persia, Britain, and some other European countries calligraphy not only excelled, but also became a widespread practice among the population. It became an integral part of their heritage and history.

The early form of Indian calligraphy started in the 2nd century (AD). The bark of birches, locally called the ‘bhojpatra’, was used to write down religious tales. Later, palm leaves were used as a substitute to paper. Palm leaves were commonly used because it has a good surface for pen writing, which created the delicate and decorative handwriting that is known as calligraphy today. It paves the way for the early Indian manuscripts, which is the earliest foundation of books without which our civilization will probably cease to exist.