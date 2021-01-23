The written word is on the wane

Remember the last time you sat down to write with a paper and pen? In this age of information and technology, it is difficult for many of us to remember the last time we sat down to write because there is almost no need for pen or paper in our daily life. Where writing is a rare occurrence, it is even more difficult to think of handwriting. But I still remember those days when my friends used make me fill up their exam forms because my handwriting was so good. I too endured this sweet pain with great pride. There was a huge practice of letter writing too. The letters were the only means of communication with people at a time. Aside from the letters, the significance of handwriting was also great at that time.
But in the present technological world, this vintage art of handwriting has become almost out of date with spell checks and the ability to change fonts and font sizes with ease. Now-a-days, it is possible to do almost everything, from filling up forms to communicating with others, without using pen and paper. So, the importance of handwriting has waned with the time.
But why so much discussion about handwriting all of a sudden? It is because today is 23 January. Since 1977, this day has been observed as the world handwriting day. This day encourages us to put pen to paper and write something from our hearts to realise the importance and the glory of handwriting. According to the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association, it is a chance for all to re-explore the purity and power of handwriting. The significance of this day is like never, before, particularly in a generation of computers and electronics where it is so rarely used as a form of communication. There is no official reason to celebrate Handwriting Day, yet it is there so that individuals can value the craft of penmanship.
Handwriting is not just the monotonous task we learn in school, rather it is a window into our unique personality, an instrument of creativity. According to handwriting expert Marc Seifer, “Handwriting can even give an insight on how a person sees the world. Larger handwriting, for instance, can indicate someone who is more open-minded.” In simple words – handwriting reflects a person’s unique individuality.Handwriting of two individuals can never be the same.
In the historical context, the art of handwriting is directly involved with our heritage and culture. All the ancient scrolls (punthis), scriptures (puranas and religious texts) and manuscripts (pandulipi) were handwritten. Without this vast knowledge of the ancient past which is hand-written over the ages, we could not have come this far as a nation.
And with the emergence of the trend of keeping records of the incidents and religious teachings, came the idea of calligraphy, that is, to write something artistically. All the ancient scrolls and manuscripts were created using calligraphy. Again, calligraphy of one region is highly connected with the regional art styles. Thus, handwriting by means of calligraphy is directly related to our arts too.
The origin of calligraphy dates back to ancient China during the Shang dynasty (1600-1050 BCE). It became more common during the Han dynasty (206 BCE – 220 CE) where it was expected for all educated men and some women to be proficient at it. In the West, all the styles of calligraphy evolved from the Roman Originals. Calligraphy was not just writing something beautiful, it became the symbols of the races across the world with different styles of expressions based on regions. In China, early medieval Persia, Britain, and some other European countries calligraphy not only excelled, but also became a widespread practice among the population. It became an integral part of their heritage and history.
The early form of Indian calligraphy started in the 2nd century (AD). The bark of birches, locally called the ‘bhojpatra’, was used to write down religious tales. Later, palm leaves were used as a substitute to paper. Palm leaves were commonly used because it has a good surface for pen writing, which created the delicate and decorative handwriting that is known as calligraphy today. It paves the way for the early Indian manuscripts, which is the earliest foundation of books without which our civilization will probably cease to exist.
After writing a soothing sentence like, ‘I will be more peaceful,’ in a beautiful style for at least 20 times per day can calm a person down
Apart from the historical aspects, there are some great benefits of handwriting on personal levels too:
1. The handwriting has a great influence on cognitive development. According to scholastic dot com, an Indian website for child education, “Handwriting provides a significant boost to critical reading and writing skills.” They have identified three benefits of handwriting for children: a child may become a better speller; a child will likely be able to form words more easily; and a child could become a better writer overall.
2. Writing by hand is not just beneficial for children; adults who practice handwriting also enjoy benefits from increased learning comprehension. It is proven in scientific research that writing notes by hand helps you retain knowledge more than typing. While the use of technology may make certain tasks easier, the act of putting a pen or pencil to paper and writing has been proven to have a positive impact. Studies also show that learning cursive helps those with dyslexia, a mental disorder which causes difficulty in reading.
3.Handwriting also exercises a complex cognitive process involving neuro-sensory experiences (vision, hearing, touch) and fine motor skills (refer to the coordination between small muscles, like those of the hands and fingers, with the eyes). By feeling the writing surface, holding the writing instrument, and directing precise movement with thought, one gives his brain a full workout which helps to develop the fine motor skills.
4. Writing and drawing by hand increases creativity because we are forced to slow down, consider the big picture, and come up with creative ideas. This sense of creativity slows down the mental aging process by cooling the nerves. According to graphologist and handwriting expert Marc Seifer, “After writing a soothing sentence like, ‘I will be more peaceful,’ in a beautiful style for at least 20 times per day can calm a person down.”
Yes, it is insensible and impossible to replace the advancements of technology by handwriting. But it does not imply that we cannot practice the art of handwriting and neglect the significance of handwriting, which has a deep connection to our cultural root and cognitive level.
Let’s take look at some ways to celebrate the world handwriting day on individual basis:
· Send a handwritten letter to a friend or family member.
· Leave a love note for someone dear to you.
· Compliment someone with a handwritten sticky note.
· Write out a to-do list.
· Write a short story or poem.
Happy handwriting day!