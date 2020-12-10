Turning the dream into reality: Crossing Padma by high-speed train

Then I returned to Bangladesh and when crossing the Padma, I saw the Chinese builders and the piers erected amid the Padma river. The long expected “bridge of dreams” was not a fantasy any more.

Job application

To my great delight, the second year since I came back home, I landed a job in a railway design company stationed in Dhaka. On hearing this good news, my relatives and friends couldn’t even believe it and my mom unrestrainedly burst into tears. The company I’m working for is China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CREEC), affiliated with China Railway Group Limited (CREC), which is one of the biggest and most prestigious railway designing companies in China. As early as in 2011, this company has successfully completed the Construction of the double line track from Tongi to Bhairab. Currently it is taking on the construction of new Dual Gauge Single Railway Line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu Lot 1.

CREEC prioritises credibility and design quality. To complete PBRLP highly efficiently with high quality and to a high standard, CREEC organised a design team composed of a group of outstanding engineers and professionals. Partnership with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and consultative company BETS was established for the sake of localization in design.

Md Rahman Zihad, one of my colleagues, said: “I am a lucky guy to engage in such a project in such a company. This team not only got me a job, but also made my dream come true.”