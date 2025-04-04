Trump’s reciprocal tariff: Unwarranted setback for Bangladesh

The reciprocal tariff that the US president Donald Trump has declared on exports to the US market from various countries around the world, is like a tsunami for the global economy. There has been nothing like this in the last 100 years.

Imposition of such a tariff on Bangladesh, an LDC within the WTO framework, was unwarranted, but this has been done. This imposition is a completely unwarranted setback for us.

Initially it seems, the tariff rate has been set taking into consideration the trade deficit based on the volume of imports and exports between Bangladesh and the US. We import various services, including technological, banking and insurance from the US, which was not taken into account. If the import of services had been taken into account, such a huge reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi goods would not have been imposed.