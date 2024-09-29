Investment of foreign exchange in Bangladeshi banks

I would like to point out here some of the apparently damaging decisions made by the government that created an extremely negative impact on the FC flow.

1. Post COVID-2019 wrong decision by the Bangladesh Bank: Probably in early 2020, the central bank, all on a sudden decided that a remitter cannot invest in the country in any form above one crore taka. By that time, many dubious transactions by frauds engulfed the country in the scale of thousands of crores outside the country. Surely such fraudulence was not unknown to the central bank. Rather this happened with direct cooperation of the officials of Bangladesh Bank.

On one hand, thousands of crores of takas were going out emptying the foreign currency reserves, and on the other hand the unwise decision of limiting the investment of a remitter to only one crore was criminal. The central bank tried to tell us that the frauds were re-emitting money in the form of foreign currency again in the form of fraudulent transactions from outside and the government was unable to pay for the interest. Here I must say, it is the government who must have been responsible for the fraudulent money transactions – either going out or coming in – but the remitters became victims of the situation created by Bangladesh Band, and so the government, unfortunately.