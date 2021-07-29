Unrest in regional politics over Afghanistan

On Afghanistan’s western border is the Islamic republic of Iran. Iran’s Chabahar port is its maritime link with west Afghanistan. Chabahar basically is divided into two ports. Due to geostrategic reasons, in 2003 India took up an initiative of developing the Shahid Beheshti port there. This development slowed down due to international sanctions against Iran. According to an agreement of 2016, Iran gave India its permission for the full use of one of the 16 berths at this port.

Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti is the communication link with Afghanistan. This important port of Iran has given India an alternative route to Afghanistan. On the other hand, Pakistan and China’s BRI may have plans for strategic use of the port.

Rapid changes in the Afghanistan scenario have thrown India off-kilter. The recent agreement for China to develop Iran’s Chabahar port and for a railway route from the port to Central Asia under BRI, does not go down well with India. India is now facing competition from China in Iran.

To the north of Afghanistan are the Muslim majority countries Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, previously a part of the Soviet Union. The other two countries other than Turkmenistan are landlocked. Turkmenistan is part of the Russian Federation. Russia has been historically linked with Afghanistan’s geopolitics and their efforts to that end persist.