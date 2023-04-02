Arresting and filing case in this way not acceptable

It is astonishing as to what has been happening over sharing a Prothom Alo online report with a graphic card on Facebook.

As a citizen it seems to me that the way the reactions are being given from various quarters is not acceptable. The incident may be condemnable or someone may give counter statements if he/she does not like it. This is part of democratic norms. Everybody has freedom of expression. But how are cases filed in connection with the incident under the Digital Security Act? I am not a legal expert, and as a general citizen, this is not understandable to me. The policymakers should consider it. Policymakers are making statements in various ways over it. The foreign ministry has given a statement. From various statements, I am unable to understand in which direction the incident is turning. What I clearly understand is that suing an editor under the Digital Security Act and showing a journalist arrested after picking him up and the incidents that follow are curbing the media independence.