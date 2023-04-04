Reforms that are needed for a free election

Every step in a fair election must be accurate, or else the election will not be credible. And the credibility of every election depends on certain specific criteria.
The criteria for a free and credible election are: 1. A legal framework in place that can create a level playing field for all political parties; 2. In the process of preparing the voters' list, all eligible persons can be voters; 3. All those who are interested in contesting in the election, can become candidates; 4. There must be trustworthy candidates to stand before for the voters; 5. The constituencies must be correctly demarcated on the basis of certain criteria; 6. Accurate information of the candidates must be provided to the voters so they can exercise their voting rights in an informed manner; 7. Voters must be able to cast their vote fearlessly; 8. Attempts to use money or violence to influence voters must be brought under control; 9. Vote counting must be accurate; 10. Election disputes must be settled speedily and impartially; and, above all, 11. The voting process must be transparent, free of rigging and credible.
In order to meet these criteria, many important changes were brought about in the Representation of the People Order (RPO) under the last caretaker government. The election commission under Dr ATM Shamsul Huda, with input from political parties and other stakeholders, had made a number of reform proposals into a law. Prominent among these reforms were compulsory registration of political parties with the election commission, laying down stricter criteria for candidates to qualify to contest in the election, candidates having to submit an affidavit of their details, ensuring that committees at all levels of the political parties have one-third women representation, etc.
There have been no other significant changes in the election law over the past one decade. However, in September last year, the election commission sent a proposal to be vetted by the law ministry, to amend 17 clauses of the RPO. Significant among these were, renewing the rule for one-third women's representation in the political party committees at all levels; having provision for punitive action against threatening the agents of the candidates or obstructing them from going to the centres; increasing the authority of the presiding officers to halt the voting; making it compulsory for candidates to submit their TIN certificates and tax returns; making it compulsory to provide the candidates and their agents with the vote tabulation details.
Of all these proposals, we find only one to be important. And this is ensuring by 2030 that the committees of all political parties have one-third representation of women. The rules pertaining to the other proposals are in the laws or the court rulings and the commission has been following these. So including these in the RPO is merely a formality.
For example, Section 44(Ka)2 includes the rule for submitted income tax returns. If any person forcefully obstructs returning officers from performing their duties, the returning officers have the authority to immediately suspend voting in the centre or the entire constituency, and they have been using this authority too.
If it is not possible to carry on the election freely during the voting due to irregularities, then following investigations, the election commission has the authority to suspend the publication of the gazette of the results of the entire constituency, cancel the results and call for a re-election. In the Nur Hossain versus Md Nazrul Islam case [5 BLC )AD) (2000)] ruling, the Supreme Court unequivocally gave the election commission this authority. The commission won praise for applying this authority in the Gaibandha-5 by-election in October last year, though the commission didn't clarify whether the election had been cancelled or suspended. If it had been cancelled, then it was essential to announce a new schedule. And if it was suspended and not cancelled, then it was not prudent to arrange for a reelection in the centres.
In order to ensure that the election is free and credible, then alongside constitutional amendment, we feel it is important to include the following in the RPO: 1. Reinstating the 'no vote' provision; 2. Changing and updating the affidavit form; 3. Specific provision to cancel the nomination papers if there is false information in the affidavit or if information is concealed; 4. Provision to scrutinise the affidavits; 5. Making it compulsory to scrutinise every candidate's election expenditure; 6. In order to reduce election expenditures, the election commission will hold 'meet the public' programmes in every constituency and copies of the affidavit details will be distributed among the people; 7. Affidavit and income tax details must be submitted along with the nomination papers in the case of reserved seats for women; 8. It must be compulsory to have the names of the primary members of the political parties published and regularly updated on the websites; 9. There must be provision to scrutinise the audited accounts submitted to the election commission by the political parties; 10. Having provision for postal ballots so Bangladeshis outside of the constituency or overseas, can exercise their voting right; 11. With approval of the Supreme Court, forming an election tribunal with district judges to settle election disputes in the parliamentary election; and 12. Extending the three-day deadline to one week, for submission to the election commission appeals against the returning officer's decision on sorting nomination papers.
The 'political arrangement' made by the 13th amendment to the constitution, aimed at overcoming the failure to hold free elections since independence, was overturned by the 15th amendment, misconstruing the Supreme Court's ruling in this regard
We feel that the biggest obstacles to holding free and fair elections, is not fully implementing the prevailing rules and regulations. For example, 1. According to Section 90Kha(1)(Kha)(iii) it is prohibited for registered parties to have affiliated or associated bodies or overseas branches, but all the major parties flout those rules. This rules must be strictly followed; 2. The circular for online submission of nomination papers must be fully applied; 3. It is essential to make compulsory candidate nomination on the basis of the views of party members at the grassroots; 4. It must be compulsory to put into effect the circular regarding counter affidavit.
The 'political arrangement' made by the 13th amendment to the constitution, aimed at overcoming the failure to hold free elections since independence, was overturned by the 15th amendment, misconstruing the Supreme Court's ruling in this regard. As a result, the 10th and 11th parliamentary election held under political governments were controversial to the extreme. If such an election is to be avoided, alongside election reforms, our political parties today need to come to another political arrangement. Without a consensus regarding an election-time government, it is near impossible to hold a free election in Bangladesh. Our election commission has almost absolute power in holding a free and fair election. And where there are loopholes in the law, the election commission can issue directives to fill these shortcomings in the interests of a free and fair election. [Altaf Hossain versus Abul Kasem, 45 DLR (AD) (1993)].
* Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar is secretary, Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN).
* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir