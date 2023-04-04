Reforms that are needed for a free election

Every step in a fair election must be accurate, or else the election will not be credible. And the credibility of every election depends on certain specific criteria.

The criteria for a free and credible election are: 1. A legal framework in place that can create a level playing field for all political parties; 2. In the process of preparing the voters' list, all eligible persons can be voters; 3. All those who are interested in contesting in the election, can become candidates; 4. There must be trustworthy candidates to stand before for the voters; 5. The constituencies must be correctly demarcated on the basis of certain criteria; 6. Accurate information of the candidates must be provided to the voters so they can exercise their voting rights in an informed manner; 7. Voters must be able to cast their vote fearlessly; 8. Attempts to use money or violence to influence voters must be brought under control; 9. Vote counting must be accurate; 10. Election disputes must be settled speedily and impartially; and, above all, 11. The voting process must be transparent, free of rigging and credible.

In order to meet these criteria, many important changes were brought about in the Representation of the People Order (RPO) under the last caretaker government. The election commission under Dr ATM Shamsul Huda, with input from political parties and other stakeholders, had made a number of reform proposals into a law. Prominent among these reforms were compulsory registration of political parties with the election commission, laying down stricter criteria for candidates to qualify to contest in the election, candidates having to submit an affidavit of their details, ensuring that committees at all levels of the political parties have one-third women representation, etc.